Farmers' unrest impact: Supply of vegetables at Delhi's biggest wholesale market down by 50 per cent

The agitation by farmers has hit the wholesale food supply market in the national capital and may impact prices in the coming few days if the protests continue for long.

Published: 29th November 2020 09:59 AM

Vegetable market

Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)

NEW DELHI:  The agitation by farmers has hit the wholesale food supply market in the national capital and may impact prices in the coming few days if the protests continue for long.

According to Adil Ahmed Khan, chairman of the Azadpur Agriculture Produce Management Committee, as the farmers continue to protest against the bills passed by the Centre, the market’s supply has gone down to 50 per cent.

Azadpur market, which is the biggest wholesale market of fruit and vegetables not only in the country but in the entire continent of Asia, supplies vegetables to the entire city, so if the supply is affected here there is the potential of increasing retail prices.

“Supply of vegetables has come down by almost 50 per cent. Currently, we are keeping a close watch on the prices. They seem to be stable for now but if the stir continues for long and the central government does not come to an acceptable agreement with the farmers, vegetable prices will shoot up in the city in the coming few days,” he said.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab passing through Haryana have tried to reach the national capital and hold massive protests demanding the government roll back the recently passed farm bills. 

Cops take to social media 
To keep the commuters updated about the roads heavily affected, Traffic police alerted about traffic movement through Twitter and Facebook. 

