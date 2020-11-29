Floored by love

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Perhaps this is one of the strangest love-at-first-sight stories you have ever heard. The hero in this tale first falls in love, not with a woman, but with a particular type of wooden laminate flooring. When the heroine walks in much later, he falls in love again, albeit more slowly and steadily, which has grown into a warm, long-lasting relationship.

Reminiscing this offbeat happenstance, Satinder Chawla, Managing Director, Span Floors, says, “I was always fascinated with interior design. In 2000, I spotted wooden laminate flooring at an acquaintance’s office, and it was love at first sight. I had only seen this kind of flooring in international design magazines.” That day, Chawla decided to get the same floor design.

I admire her intelligence and ability to view

situations objectively and hence, I am the

one to always give in first during an

argument,SE curriculumSatinder Chawla

“Back then, I was marketing office chairs in partnership with a cousin, and after a quick discussion, we added flooring as a segment in our marketing portfolio. As we wanted to sell wooden floorings and have a sample ready for clients to see, we first installed it at our office at a princely amount of Rs 10,000,” shares Satinder. On the heels of this new business vertical, Satinder tied the knot with Nisha in an arranged marriage setup. “She seamlessly became a part of my life and my family, and chose to be a homemaker.” But tragedy struck as Satinder soon lost his father and got separated from his business partner.

“It was a tough phase, and I needed someone by my side,” he says. This is when Nisha stepped in and joined the business, and surprised him at how quickly she grew into the new role. “It seemed she had a dozen hands, from taking care of the family to managing the business to handling social obligations,” says Satinder, 49. Nisha, 47, quips that she never found the job challenging. “What kept me going was the incentive of being with him, 24x7,” says Nisha.

The couple’s joint efforts bore fruits, and Span Floors now represents seven top international brands in the Indian market. Both have established clear-cut roles in the organisation to share responsibilities equally and avoid arguments. However, they still rely on the other’s advice. “I am responsible for the architectural specifications division in Delhi-NCR, and Satinder manages the organisation and creates the future direction,” says Nisha, Director, Sales.

“The biggest advantage is her knack to choose a logical path, easily and clearly. I admire her intelligence and ability to view situations objectively and hence, I am the one to always give in first during an argument,” says Satinder. What strengthens their relationship is the ‘overwhelming positivity’, and never tiring to have the other one around them. “I love her fun and chirpy spirit, and her social skills. She makes friends so easily,” says Satinder.

The couple has two sons, both in the US. “They are not active participants in the company, but understand the basics of the business. The elder one, Angad, is into documentary filmmaking, the younger one, Raymon, is studying mass communication. Angad has made all our corporate videos with creative inputs from Raymon who gives us fresher perspectives in creating presentations,” informs Satinder. The Chawlas ensure their sons are aware of the goings-on in the company. “They should not be caught unawares, should a situation arise when they need to handle it,” reasons Nisha.

Family tree

The couple has two sons, both in the US. “They are not active participants in the company, but understand the basics of the business. The elder one, Angad, has made all our corporate videos and Raymon gives us fresher perspectives in creating presentations,” informs Satinder.