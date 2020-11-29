Nitish Kumar government may fall before 2025, predicts Chirag Paswan

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan has expressed doubt if the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government would last its full term. Attending his party’s 20th foundation day, Chirag exhorted his party leaders and workers to prepare for the next elections.

“The Bihar elections may be held before 2025, so prepare for all 243 seats and take the party’s vision ‘Bihar first Bihari first’ to the people.”

He avoided attacking the BJP for putting up a candidate for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat denied to his party after the death of his father Ram Vilas Paswan.

“It was basically the BJP’s seat and the party is free to make anyone a candidate. We don’t have anything to say,” he said.