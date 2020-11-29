STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Opposition lambasts Centre for 'waging war' on protesting farmers

They issued a joint statement saying that teargassing, heavy water cannoning, roadblocks, police barricades and digging up the national highways surrounding Delhi akin to waging a ‘war’ on farmers.

Published: 29th November 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers protesting at Delhi Uttar Pradesh border near Ghazipur in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Farmers protesting at Delhi Uttar Pradesh border near Ghazipur in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Several political parties including the Left, the NCP, the DMK and the RJD have slammed the Centre for action against the protesting farmers.

They have issued a joint statement saying that teargasing, heavy water cannoning, roadblocks, police barricades and digging up the national highways surrounding Delhi akin to waging a ‘war’ on our farmers.

“Braving severe repression, teargasing, heavy water cannoning, roadblocks, police barricades and digging up the national highways surrounding Delhi akin to waging a ‘war’ on our farmers, tens of thousands of farmers have successfully reached the National Capital of Delhi.

"We salute their determination and courage in this massive protest demanding the withdrawal of the retrograde anti-Kisan agri laws,” they said. “This ground is too small for the thousands who have reached Delhi.

We undersign demand that a larger ground like Ram Lila Maidan or similar must be allotted for this peaceful protesters and arrangements must be made for stay and food,” they added.

The leaders signing the joint statement include Sharad Pawar (NCP), T R Baalu (DMK), Sitaram Yechury (CPIM), D Raja(CPI), Manoj Jha (RJD), Dipankar Bhattacharya(CPI-ML), and Manoj Bhattacharya (RSP).

“We reiterate our opposition to these new agri-laws... The Centre... address the concerns of farmers.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers protest Farmers unrest
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp