Opposition lambasts Centre for 'waging war' on protesting farmers

NEW DELHI: Several political parties including the Left, the NCP, the DMK and the RJD have slammed the Centre for action against the protesting farmers.

They have issued a joint statement saying that teargasing, heavy water cannoning, roadblocks, police barricades and digging up the national highways surrounding Delhi akin to waging a ‘war’ on our farmers.

“Braving severe repression, teargasing, heavy water cannoning, roadblocks, police barricades and digging up the national highways surrounding Delhi akin to waging a ‘war’ on our farmers, tens of thousands of farmers have successfully reached the National Capital of Delhi.

"We salute their determination and courage in this massive protest demanding the withdrawal of the retrograde anti-Kisan agri laws,” they said. “This ground is too small for the thousands who have reached Delhi.

We undersign demand that a larger ground like Ram Lila Maidan or similar must be allotted for this peaceful protesters and arrangements must be made for stay and food,” they added.

The leaders signing the joint statement include Sharad Pawar (NCP), T R Baalu (DMK), Sitaram Yechury (CPIM), D Raja(CPI), Manoj Jha (RJD), Dipankar Bhattacharya(CPI-ML), and Manoj Bhattacharya (RSP).

“We reiterate our opposition to these new agri-laws... The Centre... address the concerns of farmers.”