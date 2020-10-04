COVID-19 situation now better: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Covid-19 situation in the city is far better now as compared to September and the daily cases have also begun to show a downward trend, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday. Delhi was at number two but now has come down to the sixth spot in the country in terms of the number of Covid-19 cases, he said.

The minister reiterated that the city government had significantly ramped up testing capacity due to which a rise in COVID-19 cases was recorded for a long period in September. “But now cases have begun to come down and it’s sort of stabilized.

Also, the positivity rate has fallen to less than 5.5 percent from 8.5-9 percent recorded earlier. So the situation is far better now,” he said. The national capital recorded 34 more Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday as the toll climbed to 5,472, while 2,258 fresh cases took the tally to over 2.87 lakh, authorities said.

The number of containment zones in Delhi as of Saturday stood at 2,658. On Saturday, the positivity rate stood at 5.74 percent while the recovery rate was over 88 percent, the death bulletin said.