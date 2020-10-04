STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi government launches programme to monitor all Anganwadi centres

Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam virtually launched the ‘Mukhya Mantri Anganwadi Monitoring Committees (MMAMC)’ on Saturday.

Published: 04th October 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Several anganwadi centres in the city do not have proper infrastructure

Several anganwadi centres in the city do not have proper infrastructure. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  To ensure that those who are beneficiaries of various schemes for pregnant mothers, the Delhi government on Saturday launched an ambitious programme to monitor all Anganwadi centres in the national capital.

The aim of the program is to aggressively expand the base of coverage of pregnant mothers and their children, to keep in check the various benefits they are entitled to and provide them with proper nourishment facilities.

Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam virtually launched the ‘Mukhya Mantri Anganwadi Monitoring Committees (MMAMC)’ on Saturday. According to the government, there will be 233 ward level MMAMCs which will monitor the functioning of Anganwadi centres in each district. The teams will have one supervisor, three parents (of children beneficiaries) or women beneficiaries of the area and three social workers from the community respectively.

“The envisaged functions of the committee include monitoring the distribution of supplementary nutrition food (SNF) among beneficiaries, assisting in expanding the base of beneficiaries through the enrollment process,” said Gautam, at the launch of the event.

In terms of infrastructure expansion, these committees have also been given the responsibility to suggest the government areas where new Anganwadi centres can be opened or existing Anganwadi centres can be clubbed or shifted to a better location depending on the requirement.

Recently, the WCD department organised ’Poshan Maah-2020’ a month-long program where focused efforts were made through intensive ground-level and door-to-door campaigns in the city to create awareness regarding proper nourishment for pregnant, lactating mothers and their children. The beneficiaries were informed about healthy diet practices with the right nutrition during times of Covid-19.

More from The Sunday Standard.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anganwadi centres monitoring Anganwadi centres Delhi government
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp