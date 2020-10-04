Delhi government launches programme to monitor all Anganwadi centres

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: To ensure that those who are beneficiaries of various schemes for pregnant mothers, the Delhi government on Saturday launched an ambitious programme to monitor all Anganwadi centres in the national capital.

The aim of the program is to aggressively expand the base of coverage of pregnant mothers and their children, to keep in check the various benefits they are entitled to and provide them with proper nourishment facilities.

Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam virtually launched the ‘Mukhya Mantri Anganwadi Monitoring Committees (MMAMC)’ on Saturday. According to the government, there will be 233 ward level MMAMCs which will monitor the functioning of Anganwadi centres in each district. The teams will have one supervisor, three parents (of children beneficiaries) or women beneficiaries of the area and three social workers from the community respectively.

“The envisaged functions of the committee include monitoring the distribution of supplementary nutrition food (SNF) among beneficiaries, assisting in expanding the base of beneficiaries through the enrollment process,” said Gautam, at the launch of the event.

In terms of infrastructure expansion, these committees have also been given the responsibility to suggest the government areas where new Anganwadi centres can be opened or existing Anganwadi centres can be clubbed or shifted to a better location depending on the requirement.

Recently, the WCD department organised ’Poshan Maah-2020’ a month-long program where focused efforts were made through intensive ground-level and door-to-door campaigns in the city to create awareness regarding proper nourishment for pregnant, lactating mothers and their children. The beneficiaries were informed about healthy diet practices with the right nutrition during times of Covid-19.