Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla calls for abolition of nuke weapons

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India is of the firm belief that nuclear disarmament can be achieved through a multilateral framework and there is a need for a meaningful dialogue between nuclear states for trust building.“India reiterates its long-standing and unwavering commitment to universal, verifiable and non-discriminatory nuclear disarmament leading to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons, in line with the Final Document of the First Special Session of the UNGA on Disarmament (SSOD-1),” Shringla said during his address at the virtual high-level plenary being held to commemorate the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

The foreign secretary said that nuclear disarmament can be achieved through a step-by-step process through a universal and agreed framework. “India accords high priority to the Conference on Disarmament as the world’s single multilateral disarmament negotiating forum and supports the commencement of negotiations on a Comprehensive Nuclear Weapons Convention at the Conference on Disarmament,” Shringla said.

“India remains committed to the immediate commencement of negotiations on a Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty in the CD. India espouses the policy of ‘No First Use’ against nuclear weapon states and non-use against non-nuclear weapon states,” the foreign secretary said.Shringla said India has tabled an annual resolution in the General Assembly on ‘Reducing Nuclear Danger’ that calls for immediate and urgent steps to reduce the risks of unintentional and accidental use of nuclear weapons. ENS