DU student beaten to death over ‘friendship’

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi ’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday met the family of an 18-year-old student of Delhi University (DU) who was allegedly beaten to death over his friendship with a girl hailing from a different religion in Adarsh Nagar.

Sisodia announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family. “The victim aimed to become an IPS officer. The Delhi government will ensure the strictest punishment to the culprits at the earliest and will also appoint prominent lawyers to look into the case,” he said.

The girl’s brother and a relative were arrested and three juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

The victim who has been identified as Rahul Rajput was a student of B.Com second year at DU’s School of Open Learning (SOL). He was preparing for competitive exams and also used to take tuitions of school students.

According to DCP North West Vijayanta Arya, the victim was friends with a girl in Jahangirpuri but her family was against their friendship.

On Wednesday evening, Rajput was called to Nanda Road by the culprits and after reaching the spot, five individuals brutally beat him up.

“On Wednesday at around midnight, we got information from Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital about the admission of the youth in an unconscious state. Later, the victim died due to injuries,” said the DCP.

Police added that they have arrested the accused and an FIR has been under section 302 (murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

DCP Arya also appealed to the people to not make this a communal issue and said police have also been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident and ease tension between the families.