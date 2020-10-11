FICCI slapped Rs 20 lakh fine for violating dust control norms

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A fine of Rs 20 lakh has been imposed on the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) for violating dust control norms at a demolition site at Tansen Marg in Delhi.The environmental compensation has been slapped after an inspection report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) found serious lapses by the organisation in following prescribed norms. The commerce body has been told to deposit the environment compensation within 15 days, according to the order.

A day earlier, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had issued a warning to FICCI, for not taking complete measures to stop dust pollution at its demolition site. According to the government, it had informed the trade body to install an anti-smog gun for dust control on August 14, before starting any of the demolition work and also sought a compliance report within a week.

But no such step was taken by the FICCI, as per the notice pasted at the entrance of the office, which says “No compliance report concerning direction dated 14 August 2020 has been received from the FICCI”.

The notice also explains that DPCC officials who inspected the site on October 9, found that the anti-smog gun was not installed and that rubble at the site was scattered haphazardly. Unpaved surfaces and areas with loose soil were also not being sprinkled with water to suppress dust.

“That you shall deposit Environmental Compensation (EC) of Rs. 20,00,00 by way of demand draft in favour of Delhi Pollution Control Committee within 15 days. Non-compliance of the above directions will attract penal action as per the provisions of the Air Act, 1981” says the notice.