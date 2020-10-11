Government Girls High School Ranchi: A nursery of hockey queens

Mukesh Ranjan By

JHARKHAND: This is one school that would swell your chest with pride with its ensemble of hockey queens. The Government Girls High School Ranchi is credited for producing more than 50 international players, who have not only represented the country but have also led the Indian team in various tournaments. The school, set up in 1936, was selected for the National Sports Talent Competition (NSTC) scheme in 1976.

The school is a veritable nursery for the girls coming from remote tribal villages of Jharkhand, who not only complete their schooling here but also get a chance to grow as hockey players. Located in Bariatu area of the state capital, the school is the alma mater of Savitri Purti who in 1983 became the first woman from united Bihar to find a place in the national squad.

Players at the new AstroTurf ground | EXPRESS

There has been no looking back since then. Asunta Lakra and Sumrai Tete are among the names associated with this school who have led the Indian teams at international level. Several other students have played at state or national level. The latest is Nikki Pradhan, the first woman hockey player from Jharkhand to represent India in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Savitri Purti is grateful to the school administration for providing all support to the players. “Had I stayed back in my village in Khunti, I wouldn’t have reached the heights I did. Besides hard work and regular practice, the support provided by the school helped us a lot,” said the former Indian Hockey Captain. The girls are selected based on their fitness, heightweight and running abilities and admitted to the hostel meant especially for hockey players, said Purti.

She was selected by the school in 1977 and started playing state-level matches after a year and was selected for the national team in 1983. She now wants to coach the girls lodged in her school. The first coach Narendra Singh Saini was also instrumental in honing the skill of these girls. “Since I could never play for the country, I decided to make my students play for India.

So, when I got an offer for the post, I resigned my job and joined Sports Authority of India as a chief coach,” said Saini. Saini says the then Principal Mridula Sinha had given him a free hand. He served there from 1986 to 2004. Principal Rita Kumari says most of the children coming to the school are from tribal families. “They are hard-working, obedient and disciplined”. “The school now has its AstroTurf. So, the girls get all facilities to sharpen their hockey skills,” said the Principal.