Peeved clerics could dent Trinamool’s Muslim vote base

KOLKATA: Traditionally, the 31 per cent Muslim votes in West Bengal are largely seen as a vote bank of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress. But with new players declaring their intent to enter the fray in 2021, when assembly elections are due in the state, they are threatening to chip away at the TMC’s vote base.

A prominent Islamic cleric has announced putting up candidates in 44 assembly seats. In addition, Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has let it be known that his party will contest all the 294 seats.

The clerics of the Furfura Sharif Darbar located in Hooghly district wield strong influence over minority voters in south Bengal. The proof is the shift in the community’s preference from the Left Front to the Trinamool in the 2011 polls. They also helped Mamata to build up two mass movements in Nandigram and Singur during the Left Front rule.

Now, a few influential clerics of the Furfura Sharif are now threatening to either field candidates or campaign against the ruling party, raising the prospect of a split in the Muslim votes.Abbas Siddiqui, chief of the Ahle Sunnatul Jamaat, has said his organisation will ask the ruling Trinamool to make way for the party in 44 seats. “If the TMC doesn’t contest against us in 44 seats, we will support them in the remaining seats. If it rejects, then we will campaign against the Trinamool wherever Muslims are a deciding factor,” said Siddiqui’s spokesperson.

Another cleric, Pirjada Twaha Siddiqui, said he has repeatedly asked TMC leaders to expel some of the party functionaries. “There are many TMC leaders who are Mamata followers during the day and BJP activists after sunset. If the TMC fields such faces in the elections, we will expose them,” he said.

Given the Furfura Sharif’s influence, sources said the BJP tried to reach out to its clerics. The party’s central observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, contacted a cleric and sought his “cooperation.”

“Vijayvargiya called me and requested me to visit Delhi. He wanted to discuss certain issues with me and sought our cooperation in the election but I turned down his proposal to visit Delhi,” said Twaha Siddiqui.

“Furfura Sharif clerics can change a political party’s fortunes in south Bengal. We bagged seven out of eight Lok Sabha seats in north Bengal in the 2019 general election. Our mission is now in south Bengal,” a BJP leader said.

On Siddiqui’s importance, the BJP leader said there was a margin of only 3 per cent in the vote share of the BJP and the TMC in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “If there is a 1-2 per cent swing in the TMC’s Muslim votes, Bengal’s political landscape could change in 2021. We are not expecting Muslims to vote for us. But if the clerics field candidates against the TMC, there would be a split in the TMC’s minority vote bank, benefiting the BJP,” he said.

The AIMIM appears to be another spoiler for the TMC. “Our party chief Owaisi is scheduled to visit Kolkata on Nov 4. We are shortlisting issues to be highlighted in our manifesto,” said Jamirul Hassan, the chief of AIMIM’s West Bengal unit.“If Owaisi and Abbas field candidates against our candidates and Muslim voters shift their allegiance, it could a big headache for us,” a senior TMC leader admitted.

