Podcast on healing launched on mental health day

With World Mental Health Day on Saturday, Fortis National Mental Health Program, an offshoot of Fortis Healthcare, and healthtech startup myUpchar joined hands to launch a mental health podcast, titled Mind U.

The podcast will see leading psychiatrists and psychologists talk about crucial aspects of mental well-being, in Hinglish – a mix of Hindi and English, which most in India and abroad can understand. Experts will explain about clinical disorders such as depression, stress, relationship issues, sexuality, issues confronting youth and parenting.

The first episode of Mind U, on depression, dropped at 8am yesterday (October 10) on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, YouTube, HubHopper and JioSaavn. Every Monday will see a new episode, each 20 minutes long.

The latest National Mental Health Survey states that depression, contrary to the common belief, is not sadness that we feel when something goes wrong in our life. It is a serious mental illness that affects one in every 20 Indians.

“Everyone should tune into these episodes for tips to recognise the signs of depression in self or people around them, and how to seek help for it,” says Dr Samir Parikh, Director, Department of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences, Fortis, who is behind this initiative. “Each episode of the podcast will serve as a mind-you notice for listeners and help them think positive and build their life.

The idea is to educate people that they should seek help for mental health problems in the same way that they do for their body,” adds Dr Parikh. For myUpchar Co-founder Manuj Garg, the idea of a collaboration with Fortis Healthcare struck, when no substantial content could be found on mental health in regional Indian languages. “We work a lot in the Hindi and regional content space, and the gap bothered us no end,” he says. Other experts featured in the podcast are Kamna Chhibber, Mimansa Singh, Divya Jain, Aditi Kaul, Nishtha Narula and Keshav Sharma.