STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Talks will not change China’s aggressive stand, US warns India

He added that India will “absolutely need” US help to fight China, which poses a great danger to regional stability.

Published: 11th October 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrive to attend their meeting in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI:  US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien on Saturday accused China of trying to take control of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by force, even as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Beijing has amassed more than 60,000 troops on India’s northern border. O’Brien said the time has come to realise that talks will not help change China’s aggressive stance.

“There’s nothing to be gained from looking the other way or turning the other cheek. We’ve been doing that for far too long.” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, after a meeting with the foreign ministers of the other three Quad countries in Tokyo, lashed out at Beijing for its “bad behaviour”.

“The Indians are seeing 60,000 Chinese soldiers on their northern border,” he said during an interview upon his return from Tokyo.

He added that India will “absolutely need” US help to fight China, which poses a great danger to regional stability.

“I was with my foreign minister counterparts from India, Australia and Japan a format that we call the ‘Quad’, four big democracies, four powerful economies, four nations, each of whom has real risk associated with the threats imposed, attempting to be imposed by the Chines e Communist Party,” Pompeo said, adding the Quad nations are now beginning to realise that “we slept off the China threat for too long”. Pompeo also lashed out at the previous US administrations for its China policy.

“For decades, the West allowed the Chinese Communist Party to walk all over us. The previous administration bent a knee, too often allowed China to steal our intellectual properties and the millions of jobs that came along with it. They see that in their country too.” The US state secretary said it was agreed in the Quad meeting to develop policies that can collectively counter the threats posed by China. Pompeo had met Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Quad meet.

The two leaders agreed to work together to improve peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and across the world, sources said. Tensions between India and China have been on the rise since the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15.

More from The Sunday Standard.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robert O’Brien India china ties Mike Pompeo
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp