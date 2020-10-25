STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have done away with bribing culture, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

While inaugurating Seelampur-Shastri Park flyover, Kejriwal said that money saved will be utilised for public benefit.

Published: 25th October 2020

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that for the first time in 70 years, a government has been able to finish projects while registering significant savings and the reason behind it is that his government has stopped the culture of taking bribes.

While inaugurating Seelampur-Shastri Park flyover which will be a major relief to commuters between Welcome in northeast Delhi, Kashmere Gate and Uttar Pradesh border, Chief Minister Kejriwal said finishing the projects on time means saving on expenditure which is then used for other public welfare purposes like free electricity water and bus rides for women.

“The tender sanctioned for this project was Rs 303 crore, the flyover was built under Rs 250 crore, we saved Rs 53 crores. Now, this money which we have saved through this construction would earlier be used by ministers to fill their own pockets as bribes, but we do not indulge in bribes. We are focused on saving the money of the citizens,” said Kejriwal.

The Shastri Park flyover consists of six lanes and is constructed at a length of 700 meters, whereas the Seelampur flyover is constructed at a length of 1,200 meters. This flyover will ease the commute of vehicles travelling over the Dharampura crossing towards Shahdara. This new flyover will bring relief to around 1.5 lakh vehicles which travel through the route daily.

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain who accompanied the CM Kejriwal said, “The Azad market flyover constructed by MCD took 10 years and cost Rs 700-800 crore whereas, PWD took 1.5 years”. The government also plans to construct a children’s park under the flyover. Jain further went on to explain how due to the pollution guidelines construction work was halted in regard to the project but was still completed in record time.

