Jaipur Diary: PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra completes 100 days in office but lacks a team

Govind Singh Dotasra has completed 100 days as the president of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), but he still has no team.

In the last 100 days, Dotasra has been the only appointed member in the Rajasthan Congress unit. On July 14, during the political battle between CM Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot, the latter was removed from the posts of PCC chief and deputy CM. In his place, Dotasra was given the command. Due to the political situation arising at that time, all the top-to-bottom units of the state Congress were dissolved immediately. But in the absence of office-bearers, the party work is being run through old office bearers and party MLAs in the state.

Political fever for municipal polls intensifies

Despite the coronavirus situation, the political fever for the upcoming municipal elections in Rajasthan has intensified. The BJP and the Congress have traded charges of internal bickering. Both parties have predicted a poor show for each other in the elections. Voting for 6 municipal corporations, including Jaipur and Kota, will be held in two phases on October 29 and November 1. For a total of 560 wards of the 6 municipal corporations, 2,903 candidates have filed 3,216 nomination papers. Many say a large, unprecedented number of candidates is linked to the economic slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. With countless people losing all sources of income, many are now keen to try their luck in politics.

14 RAS officers promoted to IAS

As many as 14 senior officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) have been promoted to the IAS. These officers were selected for promotion at a board meeting of the Union Public Service Commission in Delhi. As per the order, Mahendra Parikh, Hridesh Kumar Sharma, Laxman Singh Kudi, Nalini Kathotia, Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, Sohan Lal Sharma, Meghraj Singh Ratnu, Anu Prerna Kuntal, Rajendra Vijay, Prakash Chand Sharma, Shakti Singh Rathore, Pragya Kevalaramani, Tarachand Meena and Harimohan Meena will be promoted as IAS officers.

Governor stresses on implementation of NEP

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has asked the state universities to prepare a vision document while keeping in mind the future requirements in higher education. Pointing out that Rajasthan should become the leading state in implementing the National Education Policy 2020 in a practical manner, Mishra called upon the vice-chancellors to study the points of the policy and implement it. Addressing an online meeting on the NEP-2020 and Unlock guidelines, the government said the universities should try to make efforts to become self-sufficient by developing their own resources, a release said.