Man kills sister to preserve 'family honour' in Rajasthan's Alwar

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: In a suspected case of honour killing, a man in Rajasthan’s Alwar district allegedly smashed his sister’s head on the wall and the ground several times, killing her almost instantly. The police have arrested the man and an investigation is underway.

The 22-year-old victim was reportedly in a relationship with a boy of her own community but the family wanted her to marry someone else. On Thursday, when the incident took place, the entire family except the victim was out for a social function.

Taking advantage of the situation, the duo decided to meet at her home. But to the victim’s bad luck, her brother returned in the evening and found the two together. After her lover had left, a huge fight broke out between the siblings.

The fight took an ugly turn and the enraged brother hit his sister on the wall and the ground, killing her.

Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ramamurthy Joshi said the accused was arrested and a case of murder was lodged against him.