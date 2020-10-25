Virtual SIM cards a new cause of concern for Army in Jammu and Kashmir

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: Virtual SIM cards pose a new headache for security agencies fighting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir as their use in the valley has seen an increase among terror groups to connect with their handlers in Pakistan.

Senior Army officer said, “The recent trend is use of the virtual mobile numbers which the terrorists are not only registering on various websites, apps and social media platforms but also are using for internet calls.”

In this technology, the computer generates a telephone number and the user downloads an application of the service provider on their smartphone.

The number is linked to social networking sites like WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram or Twitter. The verification code for activating the service is generated by these networking sites and received on the smartphone.

Also, internet has become another medium to carry out terror operations. The challenge is to trace these numbers which does not exist physically and can be obtained on internet through various means including cryptocurrency.

CryptoCurrency is a digital currency used as a medium of exchange.

Social media has also become the medium of choice for the anti-national elements said another senior Army officer.

“The militants and their handlers are using social media to propagate radicalization amongst the youth who spend a major time of theirs on internet-based facilities.”