STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Virtual SIM cards a new cause of concern for Army in Jammu and Kashmir

In this technology, the computer generates a telephone number and the user downloads an application of the service provider on their smartphone.

Published: 25th October 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Virtual SIM cards pose a new headache for security agencies fighting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir as their use in the valley has seen an increase among terror groups to connect with their handlers in Pakistan.

Senior Army officer said, “The recent trend is use of the virtual mobile numbers which the terrorists are not only registering on various websites, apps and social media platforms but also are using for internet calls.”

ALSO READ | Virtual SIM cards pose new headache for security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir

In this technology, the computer generates a telephone number and the user downloads an application of the service provider on their smartphone.

The number is linked to social networking sites like WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram or Twitter. The verification code for activating the service is generated by these networking sites and received on the smartphone.  

Also, internet has become another medium to carry out terror operations. The challenge is to trace these numbers which does not exist physically and can be obtained on internet through various means including cryptocurrency.

CryptoCurrency is a digital currency used as a medium of exchange.

Social media has also become the medium of choice for the anti-national elements said another senior Army officer.  

“The militants and their handlers are using social media to propagate radicalization amongst the youth who spend a major time of theirs on internet-based facilities.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
virtual sim cards Jammu and Kashmir Indian army
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp