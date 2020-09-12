STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arrest warrant issued against former Punjab DGP SS Saini

Saini and six other police officers were booked for alleged kidnapping, torture, and elimination of Balwant Singh Multani, a junior engineer in 1991 and son of a former Punjab cadre IAS officer.

Published: 12th September 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 10:32 AM

Police keep guard at former Punjab DGP SS Saini's house in Chandigarh. (File Photo| EPS)

CHANDIGARH: A court in Mohali on Saturday issued an arrest warrant against former Punjab Director General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini in connection with the 29-year-old Balwant Singh Multani disappearance and murder case.

The court had dismissed his bail plea on September 1.

Judicial magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh directed the police to arrest Saini and produce him in the court by September 25. The orders were issued on Saturday after the special investigation team of Punjab Police failed to arrest Saini despite conducting raids at several places including Shimla, Delhi, and Chandigarh in the last few days.

On Tuesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed Saini’s anticipatory bail plea and his second petition seeking the quashing of an FIR in the case or the transfer of investigation to the CBI. Saini had moved the Supreme Court on Friday after the High Court dismissed his bail petition.

On September 3, Punjab Police had claimed that Saini absconded while leaving behind his Z plus security. As he had left his house in Chandigarh without security personnel, his bulletproof vehicle, jammer vehicle.

Saini and six other police officers were booked in May this year for alleged kidnapping, torture and elimination of Balwant Singh Multani, a junior engineer at Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (Citco) in 1991 and son of former Punjab cadre IAS officer Darshan Singh Multani.

In August, police had booked Saini for the murder charge in the case after two former Chandigarh cops, who were co-accused in the case, turned approvers.

