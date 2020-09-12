COVID-19: Delhi Metro resumes full services, Airport Line reopens

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: After almost six months, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) from Saturday will be operational as per its original schedule — from 6.00 am to 11 pm across all the networks. While the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro were the first ones to be reopened on Monday, the Blue Line and Pink Line resumed services on Wednesday. On Thursday, Red Line, Violet Line and Green Line were made operational and the Magenta Line and Grey Line resumed operations on Friday.

However, DMRC chief Mangu Singh has appealed to the commuters to travel only if necessary and avoid the peak hours. The Delhi Metro also ran a social media campaign ‘Break the Peak’ asking passengers to travel during non-peak hours. With reopening of all networks, the DMRC has decided to allow only 400 passengers per train and if they find any stations overtly crowded the trains won’t stop in the stations.

“If any station is hugely crowded and there is not enough space for social distancing, we will run empty trains or the ones standing on stations to manage crowd,” said a senior DMRC official. Besides, wearing masks, social distancing will be compulsory in metro throughout the journey. “Hefty fines will be imposed on those found flouting it. As part of its strategy, the DMRC is running short films on new travel norms; do’s and don’ts have also installed on the entry gate.

Further, 1, 500 DMRC officials/staff and civil defence volunteers have been deployed across the network to guide and help commuters,” said the official. “I am travelling since Monday and there is no rush. Both commuters and DMRC have managed the Covid norms in an organised manner. Further, I request people to only travel if necessary for their own and everyone safety,” said Aditi Sharma, a government employee.

Besides, to help NEET aspirant reach exam centres on time, the Delhi Metro has decided to start the services early at 6.00 am this Sunday instead of 8.am.

Also, the only line left to resume — the Airport Express Line — will also begin from Saturday. “It is a very good news for we students because without the Metro many of us have missed the chance to sit for exams as bus frequency is very low and cab is not affordable for everyone. Thus, It would be a help to thousands of NEET aspirants,” said Sanjay Singh, a NEET aspirant. “I have mixed feelings. With rising corona cases, metro could be a place where it could easily get transmitted. But, we, as responsible citizens need to take care and avoid commuting if not necessary,” said Jahan Ara, graphic designer.

First commuter fined for flouting Covid rules

The DMRC on Friday fined a commuter in Violet Line’s Sant Surdas metro station for violating Covid-19 rules by not maintaining social distancing and not wearing mask properly inside the train. This is first the challan issued after re-opening of metro in adherence to Covid-19. DMRC imposed a fine of `200 under sector 56-A for creating nuisance in metro premise amid the pandemic. “He was found violating the new travel norms in the metro and did not listen to the fellow passengers. He was issued a challan and was also counselled by Metro Police and staff about new travel norms and Covid rules,” said a metro official.