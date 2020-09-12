STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

NGT directs CPCB to recover fine from Amazon, Flipkart for excessive plastic packaging

The tribunal sought an action taken report in the matter before October 14, the next date by e-mail.

Published: 12th September 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal in New Delhi. (File Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to conduct environmental audit and recover fine from Amazon and Flipkart for violation of environmental norms and expressed its displeasure at lack of action against excessive use of plastic in packaging by the companies. NGT noted that the authorities concerned were not following the dictum of polluter pays even as there were statutory norms prescribing this. The NGT then asked the CPCB to take necessary steps in the matter and file an action taken report by October 14.

 “A report has been filed by the CPCB, which again mentions one or other reasons for not enforcing the law but does not mention the coercive measures adopted either directly by the CPCB or in coordination with the state pollution control boards,” a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said.

The CPCB has earlier told the NGT that e-commerce giants need to fulfil their extended producer responsibility under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, and need to establish a system for collecting back the plastic waste generated due to the packaging of their products, the CPCB had earlier told the NGT.

TAGS
National Green Tribunal Central Pollution Control Board Amazon Flipkart
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp