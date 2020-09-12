NGT directs CPCB to recover fine from Amazon, Flipkart for excessive plastic packaging

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to conduct environmental audit and recover fine from Amazon and Flipkart for violation of environmental norms and expressed its displeasure at lack of action against excessive use of plastic in packaging by the companies. NGT noted that the authorities concerned were not following the dictum of polluter pays even as there were statutory norms prescribing this. The NGT then asked the CPCB to take necessary steps in the matter and file an action taken report by October 14.

“A report has been filed by the CPCB, which again mentions one or other reasons for not enforcing the law but does not mention the coercive measures adopted either directly by the CPCB or in coordination with the state pollution control boards,” a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said.

The CPCB has earlier told the NGT that e-commerce giants need to fulfil their extended producer responsibility under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, and need to establish a system for collecting back the plastic waste generated due to the packaging of their products, the CPCB had earlier told the NGT.