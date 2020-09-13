20 per cent of coronavirus cases in Noida reported in September

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: With the rise in the number of daily sample testing, Noida in Uttar Predesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar is witnessing another surge in Covid cases. The first 11 days of September, have contributed to around 20 per cent of the total cases surfaced in the district so far.

As per the data, of a total of 9,808 cases in the district till September 11, of which 1,909 are active cases, 2,063 cases were reported from September 1 to 11. Not only that, the number of patients discharged after the treatment also went down to 1,071 in the first 11 days of the current month.

On Friday, September 11, 204 people had tested positive for the deadly virus in the NCR and 114 people were discharged after recovery. There has been no death for the last two days. On the contrary, 2,864 new cases were reported in August and 2,174 patients were discharged last month showing a higher recovery rate.

The data report reveals that the daily figure of active cases in the district has gone up six times in September so far, which up to August 31, had crossed the 200-mark only three times since March 8, when the first case was reported in the district. Till September 11, the cases breached the 200-mark at least six times. However, district health authorities attributed the recent surge to the ramped-up testing of samples.