Delhi government doctors show their support for ‘10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute’ campaign

NEW DELHI: Doctors working with Delhi government hospitals have come forward to support the state’s campaign against vector-borne diseases ‘10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute’ which will enter its second week on Sunday.

“It is a great initiative to combat the deadly dengue illness which was uncontrollable in the past few years and was the main cause of morbidity and mortality in Delhi during the post-monsoon season. The government has also said that dengue testing and treatment facilities are available free of cost in government hospitals of Delhi, which I think is the most commendable approach to reach more and more people who cannot afford high-cost treatments,” said Dr Chhavi Gupta of Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital.

The campaign was launched last year and as per government claims, it was successful in bringing down the death owing to vector-borne diseases to zero. “It ultimately becomes the duty of every citizen to check their homes for water stagnation. If they make it a habit to spend just a few minutes once a week to do it, we will be able to control Dengue to a huge extent.

It just needs us to come together to fight Dengue, just like we are fighting Covid together,” noted Dr Ritu Saxena, Chief Medical Officer at LNJP Hospital. Dr Ashish Goel, Medical Superintendent, Burari Hospital said that the best part of the campaign is the fact that Delhi CM himself leading and participating in it actively.