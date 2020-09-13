STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former RJD leader Raghuvansh Singh's open letter targets Lalu’s family

 Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who recently resigned from the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), has written another emotional letter expressing his anguish and agony over the situation.

Published: 13th September 2020

Former RJD Vice President Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (File | PTI)

PATNA:  Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who recently resigned from the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), has written another emotional letter expressing his anguish and agony over the situation. In the letter written on Thursday, Singh obliquely slammed the family of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav without naming him. The hand-written letter is being widely shared on social media.  Singh, who was put on life support system by doctors at AIIMS Delhi on Friday, has quit the party via a hand-written letter couple of days ago. 

“Politics means fighting against evils and religion means doing good.  There has been such a decline in the present-day politics that poses a threat to democracy,” the letter begins. Singh says that the names and ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi, Jay Prakash Narayan, Dr. RM Lohia, Baba Saheb and Jananayak Karpoori Thakur have gone missing. “Instead of pictures of these five great men, the images of five members of a family are being printed now,” he adds in an indirect shot at the Lalu family.  

“Now feudalism, casteism, dynasty, nepotism, communalism have come in place of socialism. These are all the same evils against which socialism was born”, he writes.“To earn money by getting a position and to find a position of higher profit by earning money has become a way in politics. According to the definition of politics, all these evils have to be fought”, he says. Singh adds that some parties are denying the rights of their workers due to horse-trading of tickets and voters. “When the system of votes collapses, how can democracy be saved?’ Singh questions.

