'I am the brain he is the heart': The story behind 'The Yummy Idea' app

Theirs was an arranged match, but ever since Radhika and Tushar Garg first met in February 2015, something clicked, and by April 2015, the two were married! “I am the brain and he is the heart. Each one calms the other during anxious situations, and this is the biggest trait you need to have to be partners for life and in business,” says Radhika. The two launched a new application in May called ‘The Yummy Idea’ that delivers hygienic home-cooked meals.

The couple and their three-year-old baby live in a joint family, and even at home, says Radhika, planning is quintessential. “That is the key. Of course, there are expectations from the family, business to be run, and trust me nobody comes forward to guide you. Finding the interstices in between tasks and leveraging these to our best of ability has helped us utilise time to our maximum benefit.”The Gargs worked on the concept of The Yummy Idea for almost two years.

“In January 2019, while looking to explore new options, we saw an emerging trend on all social media platforms of many home chefs and home bakers promoting their business. We realised that there was no formal digital platform to list these home-chefs, and their visibility was only limited to friends and family. This is where we thought of a prototype, made a website and designed our idea into a virtual video format explaining what we had in our mind.

To our surprise, we got over 150 enquiries in just two days,” shares Tushar. The two decided to leverage technology, and bridge the decades long gap for home-chefs to make their business more organised and take the lead from the front. “Both marriage and professional partnership work on the foundation of trust and belief,” says Tushar, who didn’t experience any major difference in transitioning from being life partners to also business partners.

“We were always partners in duties, fun and now business. Now, we have definitely become much more organised, planning our day’s schedule well in advance, handling work/office and new additional responsibilities. But we need to spend more time together, and that’s why we do a ‘victory hour’ every morning. This has been a game changer, and the most powerful agent for our growth and success,” adds Tushar.

Today, The Yummy Idea has over 1,500 registered home chefs and more than 200 subscribed chefs across 20 Indian cities. “We aim to expand our pool of home chefs to 700 by the end of this financial year. We are present in 20 major food markets and take our reach in Tier-II cities as these have enormous hidden talents that are yet to see the light of the day. The Yummy Idea is proud to be India’s first national platform for home chefs,” concludes Radhika.

