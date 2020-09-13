In-flight rules: DGCA double standards slammed

Kumar Vikram By

NEW DELHI: Taking into cognisance the unruly scenes witnessed in an IndiGo aircraft that flew actor Kangana Ranaut from Chandigarh to Mumbai, aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said that the schedule of the flight to a particular route will be suspended for two weeks if anyone is found doing photography inside it. “It has been decided that from now on, in case any violation (photography) occurs on any scheduled passenger aircraft – the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day (of the incident),” the DGCA said in a statement Saturday.

However, aviation experts have strongly reacted alleging double standards on part of DGCA. They said that the regulator should ensure appropriate action against the airline as well as the unruly passengers as it happened in a recent case involving stand up comedian Kunal Kamra. Reacting on this, aviation expert Captain Mohan Ranganathan said, “It is a safety violation. The TV journalists were moving around inside the flight when seat belt signs are on. You don’t need the airline to inquire. Evidence is there in front of you. DGCA should have taken action as it took in the case of Kunal Kamra.”

Another expert, Captain Shakti Lumba took to the Twitter to react and said, “Why have all these television reporters not been put on the “no fly list” you did it in a flash like “Sudden” (in the old westerns) in an earlier now famous case & that too before a complaint was filed by anybody.”

The DGCA order on Saturday stated that as per Rule 13 of the Aircraft Rules 1937, no person is allowed to take photographs inside a flight, except when permission is granted by the DGCA or the Civil Aviation Ministry.

It said that this permission is not applicable when the aircraft is landing or taking off at a defence aerodrome. “In spite of these regulations, it has been noted that at times, airlines have failed to follow stipulations primarily because of lack of diligence on their part,” the order noted.“Needless to say that such deviations result in compromise in maintaining the highest standards of safety and therefore, is not to be allowed,” it mentioned.