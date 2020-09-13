STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Judges victims of unfair criticism, say CJI SA Bobde, Justice NV Ramana

Justice Ramana, who is next in line to become the Chief Justice of India, added that social media is to blame for the sudden spike in attacks against judges.

Published: 13th September 2020 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana

CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Judges have become soft targets of slanderous social media posts and “juicy gossips” in the garb of criticism, Supreme Court judge NV Ramana said on Saturday.“

As judges are self-restrained from speaking out in their own defence, they are now being construed as soft targets for criticism,” said Justice Ramana, who is next in line to become the Chief Justice of India April 2021 after incumbent SA Bobde retires. He added the proliferation of social media is to blame for the sudden spike in attacks against judges.

Concurring with Justice Ramana, CJI Bobde said the freedom of speech of judges “is curtailed by the same laws which prevent people from saying whatever they feel like, adverse to the independence of the judiciary”.

They were speaking at the launch of a book authored by former SC judge Justice R Banumathi. CJI Bobde stressed the importance of an independent judiciary is not just limited to independence from executive powers, but from other pressures and prejudices as well.

“The judicial independence is not for the personal benefit of the judges, but for the nature of power vested with the judiciary.”  

Justice Ramana said there seems to be a misconception that judges lead a luxurious life. “From my own experience, I can state that the life of a judge is not a bed of roses,” he said, adding that the reality was quite different from what people comprehend.

“Best judges of the same are the family members, who are usually torn between restraints and relationships.”

He pointed to the self-imposed restrictions judges follow in social life to remain independent. “I believe judgeship in the present day requires sacrifices unparalleled in any other profession, and the same is required to be made as the country’s future is dependent on strong independent judges.” 

For judges, the CJI said, the biggest challenge is to ensure the “country inches towards the goals set in the Constitution”. To achieve the same, he asserted, an independent judiciary is essential. 

TAGS
Supreme Court NV Ramana SA Bobde CJI Chief Justice of India
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp