Madhya Pradesh youth gets Rs 60,000 from Minister for haircut

Bhopal Diary - A collection of stories from Madhya Pradesh.

Man living in J&K masterminds killing in Panna
A man living in Jammu and Kashmir got a woman murdered by his brothers-in-law in Panna district recently. The woman, whose daughter had gone missing a few months back but returned later, had submitted repetitive complaints to the local police, alleging that two brothers, one of them minor, were behind it. Fed up with his brother-in-law being harassed by cops over the woman’s false complaint, the man living in first struck a friendship with the woman over the phone. Later, he called the woman to meet him at a desolate place in Panna, where his two brothers-in-law murdered her.

Govt school clerk turns out to be ‘man of crores’
The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) recovered movable and immovable assets worth over `5 crore from the premises of an assistant grade-III clerk of a government high school in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. According to sources in the EOW-Rewa unit, the raids which started early on Friday at the premises of Mahendra Pratap Singh led to the discovery of three tractors, 2 JCB machines, 2 Boleros, one Fortuner, and a motorcycle. The search also led the EOW sleuths to documents which revealed that the clerk had also purchased land plots spread over many hectares. He had also built a private school spread in many acres. Documents of some more land and properties have been seized also. The sleuths also have found many bank passbooks.

BJP MLA threatens to protest against govt
Veteran BJP legislator and former minister Nagendra Singh has threatened to protest against his own party government in the state over the bad shape of a 26 km long road in his constituency in Rewa district. The four-time MLA from Gurh seat has threatened to stage a protest against his government, if the work on putting back to shape an incomplete road in his constituency doesn’t begin within a week. “I’ve written several letters and talked to all concerned officials, from Rewa district collector to officials at the PWD and MPRDC, but the issue remains unaddressed. I’m left with no option, but to protest over the issue,” said Singh.

Youth gets rs 60,000 for minister’s haircut
It’s a haircut any barber won’t forget his entire life. A young man who sought help to set up a hair salon was asked by the minister and local BJP MLA Kunwar Vijay Shah to prove his haircutting and shaving skills during a public event in Khandwa district on Friday. Much to the surprise of the young man Rohidas, the minister asked him to come on the stage and give him a haircut and shave. Wearing the protective mask, Rohidas cut the minister’s hair and also gave him a shave.

The minister not only appreciated the haircutting and shaving skills but also promptly gave him Rs 60,000. The money was paid by the minister from his discretionary fund. The minister also said that the state government will give loans to all those who want to start their small businesses. Only the principal sum will have to be repaid by those getting the loan as the interest on the loan will be paid by the government.

