STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Ram Jethmalani memorial focused on media trial

Attorney General K K Venugopal termed Jethmalani a warrior of corruption.

Published: 13th September 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Eminent jurist and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Legal luminaries on Saturday remembered late senior advocate Ram Jethmalani and discussed pros and cons of trial by media during the first lecture memorial series.

Attorney General K K Venugopal termed Jethmalani a warrior of corruption and said, “He was a fighter for corruption and filed so many PILs and cases against it.” SG Tushar Mehta said, “Media trial is a topic close to Ram’s heart. Nobody would have blasted the media like Ram. At the same time, he was the darling of the media.”

Pointing towards the violation of norms in media, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, “Today the media has reincarnated itself into a public court. They do not just make suggestive innuendos but direct allegations. And some of them even instigate violence. Unless media becomes a standalone business, which is uninfluenced by the government, we will not be able to save the fourth estate from the nosedive.”

Senior advocate Harish Salve said, “The problem starts when media becomes a parallel system of rule of noise and the rule of noise starts displacing the rule of law. Indian judicial system in high profile cases have become a circus. Media does not believe in any thing called law of evidence. Trial by court of law has been replaced by trial by embarrassment.”

TAGS
Ram Jethmalani memorial series
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp