Soldier detained with two girls at Srinagar airport

Fayaz Wani By

SRI NAGAR: An army man posted in north Kashmir’ Bandipora district was on Saturday arrested along with two reportedly minor girls by police at Srinagar airport while on way to Delhi. A Lance Naik of 13 Rashtria Rifles Ashok Kumar posted at Ajas, Bandipora and was detained on his way to Delhi at Srinagar airport on Saturday, sources said.vThey said the soldier was detained alongwith two girls, who also hailed from Ajas. The trio were later handed over to nearby Police Station Humhama for further investigation.

“The parents of the girls were also brought to the police station by police officials to ascertain the motive of the trio travelling to Delhi,” sources said. The arrested soldier may be handed over to the army for further investigations.The Army spokesperson has not commented about the incident so far.