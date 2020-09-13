STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soldier detained with two girls at Srinagar airport

The trio were later handed over to nearby Police Station Humhama for further investigation. 

Published: 13th September 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

SRI NAGAR:  An army man posted in north Kashmir’ Bandipora district was on Saturday arrested along with two reportedly minor girls by police at Srinagar airport while on way to Delhi. A Lance Naik of 13 Rashtria Rifles Ashok Kumar posted at Ajas, Bandipora and was detained on his way to Delhi at Srinagar airport on Saturday, sources said.vThey said the soldier was detained alongwith two girls, who also hailed from Ajas. The trio were later handed over to nearby Police Station Humhama for further investigation. 

“The parents of the girls were also brought to the police station by police officials to ascertain the motive of the trio travelling to Delhi,” sources said. The arrested soldier may be handed over to the army for further investigations.The Army spokesperson has not commented about the incident so far. 

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

