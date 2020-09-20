STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP government issues notice to four colleges for not cooperating with audit party 

The Aam Aadmi Party government has issued notices to four colleges of Delhi University for not cooperating and providing documents to the audit party. 

The principals said they have explained to authorities that students, hostels and other funds cannot be used for releasing teachers salary

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party government has issued notices to four colleges of Delhi University for not cooperating and providing documents to the audit party. The letter from M/S Dass Gupta and Associates comes days after the Delhi University Principals’ Association (DUPA) held a conference against ‘illogical and illegal attitude of the Delhi Government’ for not releasing the mandatory financial grants allocated to the twelve colleges fully funded by it. 

DUPA said that the principals of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and Keshav Mahavidyalaya have received a letter written by M/S Dass Gupta & Associates, on Friday wherein it has been alleged that these colleges have not been transparent in producing the documents before the audit party. 

“These colleges are extending full cooperation to the special audit team members and have produced all the documents and records as per mandate of Directorate of Higher Education (DHE). These colleges have nothing to hide,” the DUPA said. The principals said they have explained to authorities that students, hostels and other funds cannot be used for releasing teachers salary, as UGC guidelines does not allow them to do it. 

Dupa appeal to govt 
Demanding for release of salary to teachers, the DUPA appealed to CM Arvind Kejriwal to intervene and resolve the matter amicably

Comments

