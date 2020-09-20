STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Cancer survivor gives back to society with 'Jeevan Katha', provides essentials to people in need

An Indian chef working in Germany scripted a new Jeevan Katha by setting up a group of volunteers who help people ‘disowned’ by society, reports Vineet Upadhyay

Published: 20th September 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers from Jeevan Katha deliver essentials to a couple;

Volunteers from Jeevan Katha deliver essentials to a couple;

POSITIVE UTTARAKHAND 

Around eight years back, Rakesh Pawar, 36, was bedridden for a whole year in Munich city of Germany, where he was admitted for treatment of his intestine cancer. His battle with the disease continued for the next six years. At the end, he realised he was more humble and more grateful, and that it was time to give back to society. “I decided to dedicate my life to people who have no one to turn to,” says Pawar who works as a chef in Weinheim town in Germany. Orphaned at the age of 10 months, Pawar was adopted by his aunt’s family. He started his initiative titled ‘Jeevan Katha’ in 2018.

His team in India, consisting of volunteers from remote areas of Uttarakhand hills, locates people who cannot afford food and other necessities of life. Pooja Kopliyal, 24, is such a volunteer and visits families staring at despair with no one to help them. She delivers the essentials, including ration, food, clothes and other items of daily use which can sustain the family for at least a month. “We come across many people whose lives have been torn apart for various reasons. When I started with Jeevan Katha, I did not know how life can throw anyone in such a state of helplessness.

Rakesh Pawar with a family member

We try to help people who we think are last in the line,” says Kopliyal. Pawar, fondly known as ‘Rocky’ among his peers, visits his home in Jhald village in Tehri district of Uttarakhand and appeals to people to donate through which they provide for individuals and families. “I came to know about his work through social media and decided to help. It is a noble cause,” says Kshama Pal, who donated for Jeevan Katha. Pawar’s team has also financed the repairing of at least three houses in the hill villages.

Pawar’s childhood was full of struggles, devoid of simple pleasures such as getting a bunch of toys or favourite sweets. “A family in the hills needs at least `1,500 per month for ration and items of basic use. If we all save this much amount, we can save a family from starvation.

Every single penny counts a lot to those who have none,” says Pawar. He conducts sessions on social media appealing to people for help after sharing the details through videos and pictures. Over 90 families are being provided for by Pawar and his team. Families and individuals adopted by Pawar’s group range from a 100-year-old woman from Bhaiskot village to those who are ‘Divyang’, the elderly, besides a 6-year-old child. These people don’t have even distant relatives to help them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeevan Katha Uttarakhand hills Rakesh Pawar
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp