STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

COVID-19-triggered mental health cases on the rise, say therapists

What the Foundation found has been confirmed by some of the senior psychiatrists.

Published: 20th September 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Anxiety, Mental health, Suicide

 Anxiety, job loss or fear of job loss, stress, isolation/loneliness and financial insecurity, top the list of concerns for people seeking help.

NEW DELHI: India, in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic, may also be witnessing a quieter but equally damaging health catastrophe — an explosion in the number of people grappling with mental health issues.Experts feel that the factors such as lockdown, forced isolation, fear of the virus, financial insecurity, domestic violence and rising anxiety has led to the deepening of the mental health crisis over the last few months.

Findings of a survey carried out by the Bengaluru-based Suicide Prevention Foundation of India among mental health professionals has shown that nearly 65% therapists observed an increase in self-harm and suicide ideation or death wish amongst those who sought therapy, since the pandemic hit.Equally worryingly, rates of relapse have increased, according to 6 out of 10 therapists. Anxiety, job loss or fear of job loss, stress, isolation/loneliness and financial insecurity, top the list of concerns for people seeking help. What the Foundation found has been confirmed by some of the senior psychiatrists.

“There is definitely an increase in the number of patients as we are getting many more requests for tele consultation,” said Dr Nand Kumar, professor of psychiatry at AIIMS, Delhi.“Most patients worry about contracting Covid 19. One of the problems I have noticed among people is low grade fatigue and uncertainty about life. This does not qualify for any mental illness but certainly a major mental health issue,” he said. 

Dr Kumar said, “The most important step is to accept that the mainstay of any epidemic management is behavioral modification of the public,” he says. “For any behavioural modification we ought to convey a robust unambiguous scientific knowledge based message to the public.”

Findings of SPIF survey

29% of therapists said there is an increase in clients who have self-harmed, as well as those who have expressed suicidal ideation or death wish 
42% of therapists reported a possible increase in individuals presenting with suicidal ideation
35.8% reported an increase in people having self-harmed
57.9% of therapists said that individuals who had previously recovered have now relapsed
42.8% found that increase was below 10%; 37.7% observed 50% hike in relapses, with one therapist having experienced a doubled rate

More from The Sunday Standard
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID mental health therapist
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp