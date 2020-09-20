Delhi University college to start course on environment studies

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s Rajdhani College is going to introduce a two-week certificate course on enivorment sustainable development. The certificate programme which will be conducted in 30 hours, spread across two weeks will be held online.

“The objectives of this programme were to disseminate information and exchange knowledge and experiences gained in the pursuit of the goal of sustainable development and to strengthen regional co-operation in an environmental capacity building especially in the area of environmental management,” said assistant professor Sana Rehman, in charge of the programme. The course will have 30 modules designed for students to understand the value of ecosystem and diversity.