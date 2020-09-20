Leaders seek release of MLALADS fund from AAP government

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: Despite raising the issue of releasing MPLADS funds in Parliament, the AAP government in Delhi has stopped providing MLA Local Area Development Scheme (MLALADS) funds since the pandemic began, putting lawmakers in a tight spot.

Leaders from both sides are facing serious difficulties in executing developmental work in their constituencies and say that at least partial funds should be released. While speaking on the Salary, Allowances, and Pension of MPs (Amend) Bill 2020, AAP MP N D Gupta urged the Centre to revoke the suspension on Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds that were put on hold because of the virus-induced lockdown.

“The MPLADS entitles MPs to recommend works up to Rs 1 crore annually and is aimed towards providing funds for the developmental works recommended by individual MPs. I request that funds for all the 10 MPs of Delhi should be released,” Gupta said in Parliament. According to officials, the government coffers have taken a hit due to months of lockdown. At the beginning of the pandemic, the AAP government had diverted all funds to disaster management and suspended the MLALAD funds.

In the recently held special assembly session, the issue was brought up by the Opposition leaders in the house. “We do understand that the financial situation of the government is not good but stopping the flow of funds completely is causing us problems. I have not received the funds ever since I became an MLA.

The funds will be utilised to help the public, and at this time it will mostly be put to use in avenues where government facilities might be lacking,” said Leader of Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri of the BJP.

Similarly, a few AAP MLAs have also raised the issue within the party. “All the work related to MLALADS has stopped since the beginning of coronavirus induced lockdown. Now as the city is opening up, some of the funds could also be released in a phase-wise manner,” said an AAP MLA.

‘Submit status report of all ongoing projects’

The Public Works Department of the Delhi government has directed officials to submit the status report of all ongoing construction projects through its website, a move that is aimed at ensuring timely completion of projects. In a letter to all superintendent engineers, the department said the status report of sanctioned projects should also be uploaded on the PWD’s website on priority basis.