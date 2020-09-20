STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Leaders seek release of MLALADS fund from AAP government

MLAs request for release of partial funds for development work 

Published: 20th September 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Despite raising the issue of releasing MPLADS funds in Parliament, the AAP government in Delhi has stopped providing MLA Local Area Development Scheme (MLALADS) funds since the pandemic began, putting lawmakers in a tight spot.

Leaders from both sides are facing serious difficulties in executing developmental work in their constituencies and say that at least partial funds should be released. While speaking on the Salary, Allowances, and Pension of MPs (Amend) Bill 2020, AAP MP N D Gupta urged the Centre to revoke the suspension on Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds that were put on hold because of the virus-induced lockdown.

“The MPLADS entitles MPs to recommend works up to Rs 1 crore annually and is aimed towards providing funds for the developmental works recommended by individual MPs. I request that funds for all the 10 MPs of Delhi should be released,” Gupta said in Parliament. According to officials, the government coffers have taken a hit due to months of lockdown. At the beginning of the pandemic, the AAP government had diverted all funds to disaster management and suspended the MLALAD funds.

In the recently held special assembly session, the issue was brought up by the Opposition leaders in the house. “We do understand that the financial situation of the government is not good but stopping the flow of funds completely is causing us problems. I have not received the funds ever since I became an MLA.

The funds will be utilised to help the public, and at this time it will mostly be put to use in avenues where government facilities might be lacking,” said Leader of Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri of the BJP.
Similarly, a few AAP MLAs have also raised the issue within the party. “All the work related to MLALADS has stopped since the beginning of coronavirus induced lockdown. Now as the city is opening up, some of the funds could also be released in a phase-wise manner,” said an AAP MLA. 

 ‘Submit status report of all ongoing projects’
The Public Works Department of the Delhi government has directed officials to submit the status report of all ongoing construction projects through its website, a move that is aimed at ensuring timely completion of projects. In a letter to all superintendent engineers, the department said the status report of sanctioned projects should also be uploaded on the PWD’s website on priority basis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP government MPLADS
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp