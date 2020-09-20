STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Massive drug, gold hauls from Mizoram seized

Big consignments of gold smuggled from China, through Mizoram, have also been seized.

Drugs

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI: The anti-drug smuggling operations by the armed forces amid the Covid-19 pandemic have led to huge seizures of narcotics, besides confiscation of a large quantity of gold smuggled from China.

“Many smugglers have been caught and big recoveries of narcotics and gold have been made. We have seized articles worth over `50 crore,” said an Assam Rifles officer. Sources said 96 drug-peddlers and 39 Myanmar nationals have been arrested for smuggling in various narcotic substances including heroin, banned party drugs, besides other restricted items.

Big consignments of gold smuggled from China, through Mizoram, have also been seized. “More than 800 kg gold has been recovered in the last two years, in evidence that Mizoram has become a hub for smuggling in various precious metals from China,” said the officer.“A major reason for the rampant drug problem in the state is the illegally settled foreign nationals who have close ties to drug networks,” the officer said. 

The sources added, dried betel nut is also trafficked through Mizoram with an annual turnover of `3,500 crore. Since legal import tax is 300%, there is a multinational betel nut smuggling network which is active in the state.Arms and fertilizer are the other products that are smuggled through Mizoram.The Assam Rifles has been facing a backlash for its action against smuggling. “We often face a sustained campaign attempting to show the Assam Rifles in a poor light as the operations are hitting the big gangs with deeper roots,” said the officer.

“On September 8, a trader posing as an ex-CISF soldier tried to influence the DG Assam Rifles for getting his trucks through check posts in Mizoram. After interaction with the DG on video phone, the individual left behind a packet with gold jewellery,” the officer told this paper.

