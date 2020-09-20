Punjab, Haryana brace for intense farmers’ protests; police to be firm against ‘rogues’ 

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Farmers in both Punjab and Haryana are set to intensify their agitation against the three farm Bills passed in the Lok Sabha. Farmer organisations across Punjab have decided to burn effigies of PM Narendra Modi and copies of the Bills on Sunday. They will observe a complete Punjab bandh on September 25.

“In the joint meeting of the farmers unions at Moga, which was attended by the representatives of all the 30 union for the first time ever in the state, all of them sinking their internal differences decided that effigies of the PM and copies of the Bills will be burnt to show our resentment in every mandi and every village by farmers, farm labourers and commission agents,” Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), Punjab, said.

“Our only demand is that the Centre withdraw these Bills.”

He said efforts are being made to garner support from transporters and traders’ associations as they will also be hit by the new mechanism.In Haryana, the farmers have planned road blockades across the state on Sunday. The government instructed all the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to deal with the protesters tactfully but also ensure that the protesters are not allowed to take law into their hands.

Gurnam Singh Chaduni, president of Haryana unit of BKU, has urged the farmers to participate in the nationwide bandh on September 25.