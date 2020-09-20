RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch demands MSP guarantee

Kumar Vikram By

NEW DELHI: RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch has requested a guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the farmers. It said that there should be a provision that any purchase below the price of MSP should be considered illegal. Issue surrounding MSPs has gained significance in last couple of weeks.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday allayed fears, saying his government is committed to provide a fair price to farmers through MSP and government procurement will continue as before. Three bills related to farmers and farming will now be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday.