UP government to bring ordinance to check religious conversions

LUCKNOW: The UP government is likely to promulgate an ordinance against religious conversions soon in the wake of the sudden spate in incidents of ‘love jihad’ in the state. In the recent past, Kanpur has witnessed a series of such cases during a fortnight, forcing the Yogi Adityanath government to set up a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a district police official (CO) Vikas Pandey to probe into at least 14 cases wherein Muslim men have concealed their religious identity to lure Hindu girls.

The SIT has also been mandated to see if there is the role of any organisation or peer group working behind the curtains.“The draft for anti-conversion law is in the final stages. The state home and law departments have studied the legislation already existing in eight states to frame the draft to be finalised for Uttar Pradesh,” confirmed a senior officer of the state’s law department.

At present, eight states have anti-conversion laws — Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, MP, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand. “UP could soon become the ninth state,” said a law department source. Taking into account a series of cases of love jihad in different parts of the state, recently, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had also raised the issue of religious conversion during his two-day visit to state capital Lucknow.

Recently, a similar incident had come to light in Meerut, where a mother-daughter duo was killed and buried in a house by the person they had been living with. Sources confirmed that the man was forcing both the women to convert to Islam to which they did not agree.The anti-conversion laws seek to prevent any person from converting or attempting to convert, either directly or otherwise, another person through ‘forcible’ or ‘fraudulent’ means, or by ‘allurement’ or ‘inducement’.

