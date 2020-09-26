Tejasvi Surya youth wing chief, Mukul Roy party V-P: BJP looks south, east with 'Team Nadda'

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited rejig in the BJP organisational team has finally taken place, with the party on Saturday announcing the list of its new office-bearers that signals its quest for expansion in new regions, especially the South.

The team brought in by BJP national president J P Nadda includes fresh faces from southern and eastern parts of the country. Reaffirming faith in experienced hands, Nadda has also infused young talent in line with the objective to build a team for the next decade.

The highlight of the reshuffle was the party dropping prominent faces like Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao and Anil Jain as national general secretaries and brining in D Purandareshwari, C T Ravi and Dilip Saikia —representing Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam respectively — in their place.

Former BJP chief Amit Shah’s trusted lieutenants Bhupendra Yadav, Arun Singh and Kailash Vijayvargia have been retained as the national general secretaries in the new team.

According to sources, Madhav and Rao were RSS nominees in the BJP and the Sangh is likely to suggest their replacements in near future. It’s also being suggested in the party circles that the new RSS nominees could be from Tamil Nadu and hence the state has not found representation in Team Nadda in the first round.

In line with ‘Mission South’, Nadda has appointed Abdulla Kutty from Kerala and D K Aruna from Telangana as party vice-presidents.

From West Bengal, where the BJP has been trying to further expand its base ahead of the elections next year, Mukul Roy has also found place in Team Nadda as vice-president while Anupam Hazra has been inducted as a secretary.

Team Nadda has strong thrust on Assam, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka. Tamil Nadu, slated to go to polls next year, has surprisingly missed out but party sources said some positions have been kept open and the state may find a place in the next round.

The BJP circles is abuzz with talks of an imminent Cabinet expansion, with the PM Modi likely to induct fresh faces in his Council of Ministers, which could also include a few from the BJP national office-bearers who have been dropped from Team Nadda.

Fiery Tejasvi Surya to lead BJP youth wing

While GVL Narasimha Rao has been dropped as a spokesperson, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni, known to be a close confidante of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, has been retained as the BJP’s media cell head, besides being the chief spokesperson while Amit Malviya will continue as the IT department head of the party.

Veterans O P Mathur, Prabhat Jha and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, besides Uma Bharti, have been dropped as vice presidents, with the party leaders suggesting that they may be considered for new responsibilities. Bharti has kept a low profile of late.

The induction of BJP’s Tejasvi Surya, known for being a fiery exponent of the Hindutva ideology, created a lot of buzz. He has replaced Poonam Mahajan as the chief of the party’s youth wing.