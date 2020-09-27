STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi doctor assaulted for asking patient, kin to wear mask

The doctor, Rahul Jain, had asked the patient and her attendant to wear a mask before approaching him. Following this the patient and kin started beating Dr Rahul and even threw a stool at him.

Published: 27th September 2020

NEW DELHI:  A doctor from Maharshi Valmiki Hospital under the Delhi government was physically assaulted by a patient and kin while being on duty, claimed the resident doctor association of the facility on Saturday.

“While performing minor OT Procedures, Dr Rahul Jain was physically assaulted by a patient and her attendant. They wanted their procedures to be performed on a priority basis.

They were requested by Dr Rahul Jain to come by turn and as they did not wear masks, the same was requested (to wear the mask).

After that both of them started beating Dr Rahul and threw a stool, which was aimed at his head, which Dr Rahul luckily escaped,” read the letter that was written by the RDA to the hospital administration.

The RDA has asked to take action against them under the Disaster Management Act without any delay so that in future these sort of incidents do not occur.

