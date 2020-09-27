Delhi government initiates process of converting temporary posts into permanent ones

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has initiated the process of conversion of temporary posts into permanent ones, in a circular issued by the finance department to all departments, and have been asked to provide details regarding the posts.

This comes after the Central government made a similar decision earlier to convert temporary posts into permanent ones. The Delhi government has asked all its departments to provide details of temporary posts under their jurisdiction, which can be converted into permanent ones, taking into account the nature of work.

All principal secretaries and secretaries of all the departments have been asked by the finance department to submit a proposal of their departments in this regard. The temporary posts, which were in existence for more than three years, will be considered for conversion to permanent ones.

“All the departments are requested to submit the proposal to the finance department in the respective original file wherein the approval of competent authority was obtained for the creation of temporary posts and subsequently wherein the approval of finance department was being obtained for continuation/extension of the said temporary posts till 2019-20 along with duly prescribed proforma” the circular stated.