Delhi riots: AIDWA condemns naming Brinda Karat in charge sheet

NEW DELHI: The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) condemned the naming of CPI (M) member Brinda Karat in the Delhi Police charge sheet. “The naming falsely and preposterously seeks to make her also responsible for the communal violence in North East Delhi.

"This has been based on two supposed disclosure statements which have been procured by police, who are well known for their coercive tactics, under 161 CrPc and are anyway in law inadmissible in evidence. Intellectuals, academicians, journalists and politicians are being systematically falsely implicated through so-called disclosure statements,” said the AIDWA statement.

“Instead of implicating those who started the riots, like the BJP’s Kapil Mishra who openly indulged in hate speech and incited violence, it sets up a false narrative that there was a conspiracy to organise riots by the anti-CAA protestors,” it said.

The AIDWA said this was a false narrative with the government was clamping down on their exercise to their democratic right of freedom of speech and expression in a peaceful manner. “Disagreement with the policies of the government is not a crime and the right to dissent is a constitutionally guaranteed right. The BJP government cannot stop this dissent by misusing the law,” it said.