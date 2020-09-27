Sinagar Diary: Seven health workers succumb to COVID-19 in UT since March

Fayaz Wani By

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded deaths of as many as seven healthcare workers (HCWs) due to the Covid-19 since the pandemic hit the Union Territory in March.

Besides these HCWs, who at the forefront of the fight against the outbreak, dozen of doctors and paramedic staff have been infected by the virus and recovered and doing their duties.

J&K has, so far, recorded 69,832 Covid-19 positive cases — 43,718 in Kashmir and 26,114 in Jammu. Medicines claims of the deceased HCWs are settled under the PMGK Package: Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting Covid-19.

Uniform admission calendar for kindergarten classes

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered all private schools in the Union Territory to follow a uniform admission calendar for kindergarten classes.

According to an order issued by principal secretary of the School Education Asgar Samoon, all the private schools affiliated to the J&K Board of School Education have been directed to follow the common admission schedule subject to modification by the government as per circumstances.

The order was issued on recommendations of the School Fee Fixation Committee (SFFC), which had received complaints from parents that different admission schedule followed by private schools results in exploitation of parents and offers the limited choice to students seeking admission.

New fountains to be installed in Srinagar

As many as 148 new fountains will be installed in Srinagar to make the capital more beautiful and attractive.

The fountains will be installed at all major junctions in all 74 wards of the city. The proposal was approved during a meeting of the Finance and Planning Standing Committee in January, but the installation work could not be taken up due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The work is expected to be taken up soon as part of the beautification project of the city. Besides, the 370 graveyards and cremation grounds in Srinagar would be getting high-quality lights.

Kashmiri Pandit leader on fast-unto-death

President of Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti Sanjay Tickoo is on a fast-unto-death at Ganpatyar temple in Srinagar demanding rights and benefits for the Pandits who did not migrate and stayed back in the Valley, after the outbreak of militancy in 1990.

He has been demanding monthly financial aid to 808 Pandit families living in Kashmir, an extension of benefits enjoyed by migrant Pandits and job quota under the PM package sanctioned for migrant Pandits.

Tickoo alleged that non-migrant Pandits are being discriminated against and not provided any relief by the government over the years despite them risking their lives by living in the Valley. “I will continue fast unto death till all benefits enjoyed by non-migrant Pandits are provided to 808 Pandit families living in Valley,” he added.