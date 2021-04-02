STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP closes all schools for students up to Class 8 till April 11 amid Covid surge

The managements of about 200 unaided primary schools have decided to go back to the online mode of classes when the schools reopen on April 11.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to close all government and private schools up to Class VIII till April 11.

As per the sources, the managements of about 200 unaided primary schools have decided to go back to the online mode of classes when the schools reopen on April 11. The decision comes amid the spike in Covid cases in the state. 

“It is not easy to enforce COVID protocol with tiny tots as the situation seemingly is getting alarming in the wake of an unprecedented surge in the cases of COVID -19 cases. The current situation is a grim reminder of scenario in March-April last year when the deadly virus had struck and the schools were declared closed after the virus spread in epidemic from across the state.,” said a senior office-bearer of the association of unaided primary schools.

The decision to close the schools up to Class VIII was taken after CM Yogi reviewed the Covid situation in the state with his Team 11 on Friday morning. 
However, the Government Order (GO) mentions that during the period of closure, the school teachers and other staff would have to come to school. CM Yogi also issued directives to the Chief Secretary and other authorities concerned that Covid protocol should strictly be adhered to while conducting the classes for students of standard 9 to 12. 

Meanwhile, Lucknow Unaided Private Schools Association announced the closure of all private and missionary schools from Class 1 to Class 12 till April 11. This decision would be applicable to all schools in Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Varanasi, and Lakhimpur Kheri districts.

Unaided Private School Association president Ail Agarwal confirmed the decision to keep the private schools closed till April 11. All the teaching will take
place through online classes. Only teachers would have to come to schools to complete the unfinished work related to board exams, Agarwal added.

