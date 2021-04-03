STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Lucknow diary

At least seven ‘laddoos’ dating back to 2,600 BCE were discovered in 2017 during the excavation of a Harappan archaeological site at 4MSR (earlier known as Binjor) in western part of Rajasthan.

Published: 03rd April 2021 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Harappan inhabitants used to consume laddoos

A joint study by the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow, and Archeological Survey of India (ASI), New Delhi has revealed that Harappan people used to consume high-protein, multigrain ‘laddoos’ (food balls) around 4,000 years ago. The study was conducted on the laddoos procured during an excavation in Rajasthan. At least seven ‘laddoos’ dating back to 2,600 BCE were discovered in 2017 during the excavation of a Harappan archaeological site at 4MSR (earlier known as Binjor) in western part of Rajasthan.

Lord Lakshman’s statue to adorn capital city

A 151-foot-high statue of Lord Lakshman, the younger brother of Lord Ram, would be installed in Lucknow, the city’s municipal corporation’s executive committee unanimously passed the proposal recently and earmarked `1 crore for construction of the statue. Popular belief is that Lord Lakshman established the city of Lucknow. Artists and sculptors from Rajasthan and other states are being contacted for the statue installation work. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation is also planning a gallery which will portray the life and times of Lord Lakshman, his story, sacrifice, devotion towards Lord Ram, ethics and simplicity. A daily light and sound show about the famous Ramayana character is also being planned by the civic body administration.

UP panchayat polls get a tinge of glamour

UP panchayat polls are set to have their share of glamour quotient. Diksha Singh, the model and Miss India runnerup of 2015, is all ready to take the political plunge by contesting the district panchayat election from Ward No 26 of Baksha Block in Jaunpur district.

The reason behind Diksha’s foray into political landscape of rural UP is the district panchayat seat that her father wanted to contest from, but has now been reserved for women, prompting the model to test the poll waters. Diksha Singh will be competing against late BJP leader Ram Chandra Singh’s daughter-in-law Shalini Singh. The first phase of the panchayat election in Jaunpur is slated for April 15.

Covid animation series goes global

‘Super Villain Corona’, an animated video series made in Uttar Pradesh, has gone global and is helping individuals, governments and organisations across 20 countries in fighting the pandemic. ‘Super Villain’ is a character which has been created to denote coronavirus which is on the prowl. Developed last year by Unicef under an arrangement with the UP government’s departments of health and family welfare, women welfare, education, AYUSH and UP Police, the video series gives Covid-19 messages such as importance of wearing masks, washing hands with soap and maintaining social distance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp