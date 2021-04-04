STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Nominations for Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections begin in 18 districts

The nomination process for the first phase of panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh started on Saturday.

Published: 04th April 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Applicants, not following social distancing norms, wait to file nominationpapers for panchayat elections, in Prayagraj on Saturday | PTI

LUCKNOW:  The nomination process for the first phase of panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh started on Saturday. The process will continue on Sunday as well and the candidates aspiring to contest the Gram, Block and Zila Panchayat posts in 18 districts have started filing their papers at the development block headquarters in these districts. The voting for the first phase will take place on April 15. Additional Election Commissioner Ved Prakash Verma has issued instructions to District Magistrates that the crowd of supporters of candidates coming to the Block headquarters should be stopped outside at a radius of 200 metres on the nomination day.

Only the candidate, his election agent, proposer and one more person is allowed to enter the premises of Block office. The SEC has also issued Covid-19 guidelines with a direction that if a Covid-affected person or a person living with a Covid patient wants to contest the election, he/she can submit the nomination papers through a proposer or any other authorised person. Soap, water and sanitiser will be arranged for the persons coming to present the nomination papers in the Returning Officer’s Room.

The guidelines also mention that the candidate and one more person accompanying him will be allowed to enter the Returning Officer’s Room for submission of nomination papers. Arrangements have been made for other candidates and their attendants to sit outside the waiting room so as to maintain the social distancing norm. The districts going to polls in the first phase include Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Hathras, Agra, Kanpur Nagar, Jhansi, Mahoba, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Shravasti, Santakbirnagar, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur and Bhadohi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp