‘The written form has its own charm’

Aditya MALIK is the CEO & MD of Talentedge, an Ed-Tech firm that has brought ‘Live & Interactive’ learning in digital format, and jointly offers courses with various institutes and corporates.

Aditya Malik is the CEO & MD of Talentedge, an Ed-Tech firm that has brought ‘Live & Interactive’ learning in digital format, and jointly offers courses with various institutes and corporates. Malik has over 26 years of  experience across highly reputed organisations. By qualification, Malik is a certified Six-Sigma Master Black Belt and also holds a Masters in Business Administration. He loves to read and empower start-ups and entrepreneurs, besides driving inclusive education. Excerpts:

How have your reading preferences changed over the years?

I am more of a ‘be in line with the present’ kind of an individual, and that is the kind of matter I enjoy reading. Reading from the evolution of the Internet and world wide web, to now reading about the seismic change the world is facing and its implications on AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, cryptocurrency, is how my preferences have evolved. The current book I am reading is The Singularity is Near by Ray Kurzweil.

What kinds of books do you like and dislike?

I enjoy reading factual and relevant topics and content, as opposed to fictional books and sagas.

What kind of writing style do you appreciate?

In my understanding of what I have read, there are four main types of writing styles - descriptive, expository, persuasive and narrative. Of these, my style of writing primarily revolves around a more narrative approach. As a leader, I always follow a systematic approach, set timelines and make the agenda. So for me, the narrative style of writing resonates the best.

What is it about the written word that audio and visual mediums cannot fulfil?

The emotion that one grasps from each word read, absorbed, felt, is what cannot be attained via visual and audio mediums. That said, there are several merits that audio and visual mediums carry. However, the written form of media in its true essence, has its own charm. Each individual can comprehend each word in their own way.

What attracts you to the written word?

The ability to express an emotion merely by a few words, and hit the touchpoints to every reader reading the piece, is what attracts me the most to the written world. It is rather a notch easier to depict something visually, however it is only that much tougher to do the same in words.

Do you maintain a bookshelf/e-library?

Oh yes, I very much do. I have an entire study encompassing a beautiful old library that I had created back in school, and have been building since then. Additionally, being the avid reader that I am, I also enjoy the Kindle that my daughter purchased for me.

