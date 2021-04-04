STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

They were in conversation with TNIE’s Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai at E-Expressions, a series of live webcasts with prominent people.

Published: 04th April 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)

Government departments and officials have to acknowledge that forests and tribals are inter-dependent and that sustainable development is not possible without involving tribals, said Professor SB Roy, Founder Chairman of the Indian Institute of Bio-Social Research and Development’s (IBRAD), retired IAS officer NC Saxena and Prof Biswajit Dhar of JNU. They were in conversation with TNIE’s Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai at E-Expressions, a series of live webcasts with prominent people.

“The tribal department should understand if there is no sustainable management of the forest, if the tribals do not understand the Acts, the development will not be there. There needs to be periodical monitoring of biodiversity, livelihood and sustainability,” Prof Roy said.

Speaking about lack of proper implementation of the Forest Rights Act and other similar laws, he said, “…There is a need for a consolidated effort to view the forest and the tribe as integrated and interdependent bodies. The operational plan is not very clear and each one (ministry) is beating their own drum, thus there is no harmony… In some places, FRA has been implemented very well, like Odisha, some parts of Chhattisgarh and Karnataka — we have to take lessons from these places and understand the factors of success.”

Speaking about the Biodiversity Act, Professor Dhar said, “It talks about conserving and sustainably using all the biological resources… It talks about empowering the local communities, gives the powers to manage the resources and have certain control of the usage. It’s a bottom-up approach. At the local level, there are biodiversity committees that have statutory powers... They are supposed to be set up at local level but it is not defined as whether it’s village or block.

They are supposed to take stock of the resources available in the region and also the local jurisdiction knowledge. Until recently, these have not been established.” Dhar said the AYUSH and the Biodiversity ministries are calling the shots as far as biodiversity management is concerned. “There is a huge effort being made to dilute the Biodiversity Act. It’s all in the name of facilitating bioresources, while ignoring the resources of the local community.”

Talking about the rights of tribals to use and manage forest land, Saxena said it’s not a recent problem. “There has been historical injustice to the adivasis…Efforts have been made a few times to correct this… Looking at the non-implementation and policies that we have, we wanted to give power to the gram sabhas in a new law, who are occupying forest lands for generations.

They help in management, protection and thus community rights should be given to them. We got it passed by the Rajya Sabha. But when it went to the cabinet it diluted the law,” he explained. the Rajya Sabha. But when it went to the cabinet it diluted the law,” he explained. Dhar said local communities have to be “given the rights they deserve and forest officials have to be told that they are supposed to be working for the local communities.

ALSO WATCH: 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forest management Tribals
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp