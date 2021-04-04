Vicky kaushal’s upcoming biopic titled 'Sam Bahadur'

Express News Service By

Vicky kaushal’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw has been titled Sam Bahadur. The title was revealed by producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Meghna Gulzar on Manekshaw’s 107th birth anniversary. Manekshaw’s military career spanned four decades and five wars.

He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. His victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh. Kaushal had heard stories of Sam Bahadur from his parents, who have seen the 1971 war, and was ‘completely blown away’ when he read the script. “He is a hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved to this day and capturing his spirit in the film is of the highest importance to me.”