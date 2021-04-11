STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Patna Diary: 11 IAS probationers call on CM Nitish Kumar

As per an official source, the chief minister discussed the arrangements made during Covid-19 and how the state is tackling the pandemic with the probationers.

Published: 11th April 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)

Eleven probationary officers belonging to Bihar cadre of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) recently called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to get acquainted with various aspects of governance.

As per an official source, the chief minister discussed the arrangements made during Covid-19 and how the state is tackling the pandemic with the probationers.

The CM is said to have told the young recruits that Covid-19 pandemic made least impact in Bihar on account of awareness among people. 

Purnia opens record number of libraries  

A first-of-its-kind initiative, the ‘Abhiyan Kitab Dan’ taken up by District Magistrate Rahul Kumar has resulted in setting up of libraries in 142 out of 246 panchayats in Purnia district. The initiative became a success after as many as 85,179 books were received through donations from the public.  The DM said steps are on to set up libraries in all panchayats by June this year.

He has formed library steering committees to run these libraries smoothly and nearly 300 members of the committees will be imparted training from April 12 to 14. “Books, journals and magazines have been made available to readers of all age groups. It will help create reading habit among youth,” the DM said. The highest number of 17 libraries were opened in 17 panchayats of Banmakhi.

Kurtha police station adjudged best in Bihar

Kurtha Thaana, located in Maoist-hit Arwal district, has been ranked the ‘Best Police Station of Bihar’ in 2020 by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Also, Kurtha station is among the top-10 police stations in the country. A certificate jointly signed by the Union Home Minister and the Union Home Secretary has been awarded to the SHO of the PS. Dr Kamal Kishor Singh, ADG (SCRB) at police HQ, said DGP SK Singhal recently gave away the certificate to SHO Dinesh B Singh. He said Kurtha PS was selected from 16,000 nominations from across the country.  In 2019, Bihar’s Rajgir Police Staion was adjudged the best in the annual ranking.

Kids with heart ailment get free treatment

The state government recently arranged free treatment to 21 children, who are born with holes in their hearts, in Ahmedabad. CM Nitish Kumar sent off the children by a flight from Patna for free treatment in Ahmedabad along with their parents. Fourteen of them have returned after successful treatment while the rest are undergoing treatment. “All of these children are being provided free treatment under the Bal Hriday Yojna. The entire cost will be borne by the state government,” the CM said. The Bal Hriday Yojana aims to take care of medical expenses of children with heart diseases. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Nitish Kumar Patna
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp