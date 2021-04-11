Patna Diary: 11 IAS probationers call on CM Nitish Kumar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Eleven probationary officers belonging to Bihar cadre of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) recently called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to get acquainted with various aspects of governance.

As per an official source, the chief minister discussed the arrangements made during Covid-19 and how the state is tackling the pandemic with the probationers.

The CM is said to have told the young recruits that Covid-19 pandemic made least impact in Bihar on account of awareness among people.

Purnia opens record number of libraries

A first-of-its-kind initiative, the ‘Abhiyan Kitab Dan’ taken up by District Magistrate Rahul Kumar has resulted in setting up of libraries in 142 out of 246 panchayats in Purnia district. The initiative became a success after as many as 85,179 books were received through donations from the public. The DM said steps are on to set up libraries in all panchayats by June this year.

He has formed library steering committees to run these libraries smoothly and nearly 300 members of the committees will be imparted training from April 12 to 14. “Books, journals and magazines have been made available to readers of all age groups. It will help create reading habit among youth,” the DM said. The highest number of 17 libraries were opened in 17 panchayats of Banmakhi.

Kurtha police station adjudged best in Bihar

Kurtha Thaana, located in Maoist-hit Arwal district, has been ranked the ‘Best Police Station of Bihar’ in 2020 by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Also, Kurtha station is among the top-10 police stations in the country. A certificate jointly signed by the Union Home Minister and the Union Home Secretary has been awarded to the SHO of the PS. Dr Kamal Kishor Singh, ADG (SCRB) at police HQ, said DGP SK Singhal recently gave away the certificate to SHO Dinesh B Singh. He said Kurtha PS was selected from 16,000 nominations from across the country. In 2019, Bihar’s Rajgir Police Staion was adjudged the best in the annual ranking.

Kids with heart ailment get free treatment

The state government recently arranged free treatment to 21 children, who are born with holes in their hearts, in Ahmedabad. CM Nitish Kumar sent off the children by a flight from Patna for free treatment in Ahmedabad along with their parents. Fourteen of them have returned after successful treatment while the rest are undergoing treatment. “All of these children are being provided free treatment under the Bal Hriday Yojna. The entire cost will be borne by the state government,” the CM said. The Bal Hriday Yojana aims to take care of medical expenses of children with heart diseases.